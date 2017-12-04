OVO’s Roy Wood$ Releases Debut Album, ‘Say Less’

After bursting onto the music scene in 2015, Roy Woods delivered his highly anticipated debut LP after three initial projects with the soulful Say Less. The OVO signee precisely enlists PnB Rock, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 24 Hrs and fellow OVO comrades DVSN as features throughout the project’s 16 tracks.

“This is a time that i dreamed of and worked my life off for, i never thought I’d be here at 21 and the fact that my little sister Diana made the cover art means the world to me, i love you guys forever till death and never will Roy Woods stop being Roy Woods EVER . . i love making music and i love my life with all you guys and i can’t wait to see you on tour soon . . s/o everyone that was a part of this project to make this come thru and possible . Time to Say Less and Do more guys. Love y’all it’s time #SayLess”

The Brampton, Ontario native is currently on tour through most of December. If you want to get a look at the crooner live in person, check out the rest of the tour dates here. Say Less is available for purchase on iTunes.

