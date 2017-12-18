Russ has been a hot topic on the rap blogs over the past several months. Whether it be his choice of messaging or his origins, people love to discuss the kid. Over the weekend, he went in a different for his “Wife You Up” visuals.

Directed by Edgar Estevez, the video finds Russ performing in a classy venue while the apple of his eye catches his attention in the audience.

Watch the new video below.

