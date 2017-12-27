SahBabii & T3 Face An Alternate Digital Reality In “Marsupial Superstars” (Video)

SahBabii struck gold this year earlier this year when he made his major label debut by re-releasing his S.A.N.D.A.S. album via Warner Bros. Records. Since his breakthrough single “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” hit Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart over the summer, the Atlanta-based rapper has been dropping off videos for songs off the project like “Purple Ape”. Before the holidays, SahBabii debuted his brand new video for “Marsupial Superstars.”

In the video directed by BenMarc, SahBabii and his older brother and rapper, T3, get sucked into their own video game, and return to an extremely trippy and pixelated alternate reality. They reenact a familiar scene from the movie Friday before the party gets really digital. That’s when the bubbles start floating around and all the Instagram models pop out and start twerking.

Pass whatever SahBabii and T3 were on when they made this video and push play below.