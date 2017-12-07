Serena Williams’ imprint on the world of sports isn’t solely reserved for the history books or our social media feeds. Nike revealed its plan to name one of its Beaverton, Oregon campus buildings after the G.O.A.T. athlete, Sports Illustrated reports.

READ: Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Photos Of Stunning Wedding Day

The new mommy and wife of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian also shared the joyous news on Thursday (Dec. 7) in a lengthy Instagram post. “What a year it has been,” she began. “First a grand slam win followed by a awesome baby… than the most magical wedding.”

What a year it has been. First a grand slam win followed by a awesome baby… than the most magical wedding. What next? How about a building!!… Nike announced yesterday that one of its new world headquarters buildings will be named after me. It will be the biggest on campus and is scheduled to open in 2019. I am honored and grateful! #TeamNike @nike A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:23am PST

On Nike’s official website, the immensely lucrative company sang Williams’ praises and shared how it’s only right that the 23-time Grand Slam champion be named after the largest building on its world headquarters site.

READ: Serena Williams: From Grinding To G.O.A.T.

“Williams has been a Nike athlete since December 2003,” the statement outlined. “Her record in tennis majors – an unmatched 23 singles titles – solidifies her stature as one of the greatest athletes of all time and one of the most inspiring people in sport.”