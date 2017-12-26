Tennis champ Serena Williams is returning to the court this Saturday (Dec. 30), for the first time since having her daughter, CNN reports. Williams is set to play at the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. This also marks her return to the court after winning the Australian Open almost a year ago.

READ: Nike To Name Expansive Building After Serena Williams

Williams accomplished a major feat in her last win when she was two-months pregnant during that tournament. This time, she’ll face Jelena Ostapenko, the French Open champion. This will be their first time facing each other.

This match marks an important stride in history being as they’ll reportedly be the first women who’ve ever played at the Mubadala exhibition—the tournament was solely created for men since its inception.

READ: When We Weren’t Looking, Serena Williams Got Married

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams said in a statement. “The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event. I look forward to seeing the fans in Abu Dhabi at the 10th edition of the Championship very soon.”