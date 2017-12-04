Watch Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings “Sail On!” Video From Their Final Album ‘Soul Of A Woman’

The late Sharon Jones will never truly die in the eyes of her fans. Though we lost the soulful talent in the physical form last year, her music and legacy continues to impact those who truly loved her music.

Today (Dec 4), the group releases a new video, “Sail On!,” from Soul of a Woman, the final studio album from the collective. They filmed the visuals together in the studio prior to Sharon’s passing last November.

Watch the new video below.