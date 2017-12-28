Shy Glizzy Stunts Hard In “Loving Me” Video

Shy Glizzy continues to promote his Quiet Storm mixtape, which was released earlier this month. Following the releases of “Ride 4 U,” “Take Me Away,” and “Dope Boy Magic,” the D.C. native released the video for “Loving Me.”

READ: Interview: Shy Glizzy Discusses His Mental Growth And His Mother’s Reaction To His Grammy Nomination (Video)

In the Louie Knows-directed music visuals, Glizzy does everything from swaggin’ in the parking lot of a Tower Records store to chilling next to a dime piece while flossing his cash glistening jewelry.

“He buggin’ her, he miss her, but she beggin’ me to hit her/He can’t get his bitch back ’cause she with a nigga triller/Just the other day I heard they found my nigga’s killer/10K on the tray, I want that nigga in a zipper/Sippin’ on this dirty and I’m with my nigga 30,” raps Glizzy.

Last week, Glizzy spoke to VIBE about his Grammy nomination, growing mentally and being able to show his friends the world.

“All of my homeboys see what I see now,” Glizzy says to VIBE. “I used to take a hundred ni**as with me. Now I may take 10. So, even if it’s just my Instagram, they seeing what I see even if they’re not with me.”

READ: Shy Glizzy, Trey Songz & A Boogie Serve Up “Dope Boy Magic” On New Song

Watch the video above.