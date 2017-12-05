Shy Glizzy is out to take home a Grammy award next year for everyone back in the DMV. The D.C. rapper is more than ecstatic to be nominated for his role on Goldlink’s smash hit, “Crew,” which is up for “Best Rap/Sung Performance.” As he waits on Music’s Biggest Night to come, Glizzy is also preparing to release a new project. For the EP’s first single, Shy called on Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to help him cook up some “Dope Boy Magic.”

The DMV rapper’s Quiet Storm EP is slated for release on Dec. 12.