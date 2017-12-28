SiR And ScHoolboy Q Star In The Moody “Something Foreign” Music Video

TDE’s SiR is currently in the lab working on his official debut album with Top Dawg Entertainment. Following in the label’s rich new lineage, the Inglewood crooner keeps the TDE flag flying high with his new video, “Something Foreign,” featuring ScHoolboy Q.

“I’m happy that I finally got to shoot with some of my favorite directors (Psycho Films),” SiR told Billboard regarding his new video. “More music/ visuals on the way. Can’t wait to share!“

SiR recently joined Miguel on his The War and Leisure Tour and plans to release his new project on Jan. 19. His “Something Foreign” single is available now on iTunes.