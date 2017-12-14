Slim Thug never needs radio airplay or major media coverage to stay relevant in the streets — the Houston don’s legacy is already cemented in rap history. This week he continues to drops gems as he follows up the release of “Kingz and Bosses” by enlisting the help of Rick Ross and Jack Freeman for “Boss Talk.”

On the track, Slim Thug floats all over the addictive G&B instrumental while dropping candy coated rhymes: “My old schools is new / only bosses in my crew / I’m a hustler m**********r you can’t do what I do,” raps the southern king on the track. Rick Ross is also very familiar with this type of subject matter and sews lavish wordplay into the song right behind his H-Town cohort.

“Boss Talk” will be featured on his upcoming album The World Is Yours which is set to be released on Dec. 15.