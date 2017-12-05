Smooky Margielaa is one of the names that the A$AP Mob is banking on to carry the torch for their crew. As their movement continues to progress, the teenage bronx rapper has already begun touring as a solo artist, and has been courted by labels from all over the globe — not to mention A-list producers.

As he continues to watch the money pile up, Smooky dipped into the studio with the Sailing Team’s own Kodie Shane for a money-hungry new track, “Twenty Mill.” On this song, Dollar signs and bank rolls are what they’re after.