George Zimmerman has once again become the topic of discussion over the weekend when he allegedly made threats against JAY-Z. According to reports, Zimmerman was furious producers working with the 4:44 artist on a forthcoming Trayvon Martin documentary have attempted to contact his family. The 34-year-old allegedly claimed he would “beat” JAY-Z and feed him to an alligator.

While the publication that alleges to have maintained this exclusive interview has not provided audio or video to authenticate these quotes came from Zimmerman, it has not stopped many from reacting, case in point: Snoop Dogg. The Neva Left artist took to social media and let it be known where his loyalty lies.

“If one hair on Jay’s head is touched, that’s when the revolution will be televised,” Uncle Snoop’s caption reads. “We one and two thank the system. Let that b**ch a** motherf***er get away with murder again. Try it again. Trayvon Martin gone but not forgotten.”

In 2013, Zimmerman, a self-appointed neighborhood watchman, was found not guilty of fatally shooting 17-year-old unarmed Trayvon Martin in a case that sparked national attention and ignited a conversation about race and racial profiling.