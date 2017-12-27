Solange encountered an extremely successful 2017 from performing at major festivals across the globe to being honored at prestigious award shows like Black Girls Rock! on BET. Now, with the end of the year nearing its finale, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer revealed that her strength to keep up with her demanding schedule is being tested.

READ: Solange Gives Insight Into Her Artistry While Receiving Billboard Women In Music’s ‘Impact Award’

According to the 31-year-old’s recent Instagram post, she’s battling an autonomic disorder that has led to the cancellation of her New Year’s Eve performance at South Africa’s AFROPUNK festival. “The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder,” Solange wrote. “It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.”

Autonomic disorders can disrupt the functions of certain internal organs in terms of heart rate or digestion, which can result in lightheaded instances or unstable blood pressure, Essence reports.

READ: Solange’s Elaborate Braided Crown Is Omitted From Her Latest Cover… But Why?

The Grammy Award-winning artist toured her critically-acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table, which features ancestral and cultural commentary from her parents and Master P. Within her statement, the Houston native said she’s planning to get back in tip-top shape for 2018 to continue to share her music memories with fans.

“Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year,” she continued. “It gives me life.”