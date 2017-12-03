We’re not sure if this is a laughing matter or if this is a cause for concern, but…here we are.

Alex Bowen worked up an appetite after the few drinks he had and walked into a West Columbia Waffle House. The fast-food restaurant known for its waffles, (obviously) has become a staple in American culture due to its food as well as the shenanigans that sometimes transpire.

READ Thomas Forkner & Joe Rogers, Waffle House Co-Founders, Die A Month Apart

Bowen took to social media last week and posted himself in the kitchen of the Waffle House after making himself something to eat. Bowen did all this while the employee on shift slept.

“Got hot on the grill with a double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles. When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled on out,” Bowen said. “I give all the credit to my old friend vodka. I wouldn’t normally have done that.”

The Facebook post was shared more than 4,300 times. Once the Waffle House higher ups learned of Bowen’s boldness they released a statement insisting they don’t take issue with his actions, as much as his actions revealed a larger issue with the company.

READ Waffle House Waitress Protects Restaurant By Pulling Out Gun On Suspected Robbers