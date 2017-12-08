Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist has had a hand in catapulting rising artists to global recognition and has recently expanded its reach outside the popular app to form a full-fledged movement. After kicking off its six-city tour back in June, RapCaviar has announced its inaugural RapCaviar Pantheon in collaboration with Brooklyn Museum, which will celebrate some of the year’s biggest acts: SZA, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin.

The three artists were selected by combining “data and curation” and will be immortalized as life-size sculptures with distinct features that salute each artist’s musical work as well as pay tribute to ancient art classics. Metro Boomin’s design includes a flute for the viral flute sound that helped Future’s “Mask Off” dominate charts; SZA’s sculpture features the butterflies from her now-platinum hit “Love Galore” while 21 Savage’s has eight M’s, a nod at his infectious “Bank Account” one-liner.

“Across time, people have had the desire to immortalize others for their contributions to society. And for hip-hop, that time has come,” Seth Farbman, Spotify’s chief marketing officer told Variety. “Not only has hip-hop dominated music culture, it has influenced American culture, and we are honored to have artists who are breaking down barriers and shaping culture, as the first inductees of the inaugural RapCaviar Pantheon program.”

In tandem with the sculptures, Spotify will also release a short film where viewers will see how each sculpture was created, which took only 15 days to create.

The sculpture display will officially be open to the public on Friday at the Brooklyn Museum.

