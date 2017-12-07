Atlanta duo St. Beauty just wrapped up Jhene Aiko’s Trip tour with Willow Smith and Kitty Cash. but they aren’t taking any breaks. The group just released the new music video for their latest single “Caught” via Wondaland Records.

Filmed in Brooklyn with director Lacey Duke, Alex Belle and Isis Valentino spend a few minutes dishing on the scrubs that they’ve encountered in the past. To put a long story short; it’s quiet for cheaters.

READ: Syd, Noname, St. Beauty, Girlpool, Brianna Cash & More Spent ‘3 Days In Philly’

St. Beauty is set to release their upcoming RUNNING TO THE SUN EP in January 2018.