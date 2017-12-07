There seems to be a communication breakdown between cousins Stacey and Damon Dash. On Thursday (Dec. 7), Dame took to Instagram to announce that his Kanye-West produced film, Honor Up, would be hitting theaters in February.

Despite appearing on the poster alongside Dame and Cam’ron, Stacey says she isn’t involved in the film.

After the image circulated around social media, Stacey put Dame on blast for using their family relationship to “advertise his movie.”

“I’m sorry that my cousin Damon Dash is using our family relationship to advertise his movie,” she tweeted adding that she has no business dealings with Dame, or Yeezy.

“No one is authorized to use my name or photograph for ‘Honor Up.’”

I’m sorry that my cousin Damon Dash is using our family relationship to advertise his movie. I have no written contract with him or Kanye West’s company (who I have had no dealings with at all). No one is authorized to use my name or photograph for “Honor Up.” — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) December 7, 2017

The Clueless actress is also threatening legal action against Dame, according to a report from The Jasmine Brand.