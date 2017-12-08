Listen to Statik Selektah’s New Album, ‘8’ Feat. Run The Jewels, 2 Chainz, Wale & Others

Statik Selektah’s promotion for his lyrically inclined album titled, 8 hasn’t gone unnoticed. Songs like “No. 8,” “Put Jewels On It,” and “Slept to Death,” as well as a few others, have spread to various street corners and blogs.

Today is the official release date for Selektah’s eighth studio album. Complete with 18 songs, the follow-up to 2015’s Lucky 7, features the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Wale, Action Bronson, Westside Gunn and Conway, Run The Jewels, 2 Chainz, and many others. Selektah handles a bulk of the album’s production.

Stream 8 below on iTunes.