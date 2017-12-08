Those close to Steve Harvey aren’t buying claims of charity fraud from a former employee.

On Thursday (Dec. 7), TMZ shed light on a lawsuit which claims the TV host scammed a former employee of millions after he was hired to bring investors to his business, including the Steve and Marjorie Foundation. Vincent Dimmock’s lawsuit alleges his deal with Harvey came to be when the author hired him to raise $20 million for his ventures with a commission of 12.5 percent.

After bringing in his first million, Dimmock never received a payment. Now in hindsight, he beleives Harvey never planned on paying him. Dimmock’s rolodex allegedly included plenty of A-listers, influencers and a former president. He suspicions were raised after Harvey reportedly told him about bad financial advice he was told from celebrity friends Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

He oddly also recalls a moment where Harvey also criticized his own actions and blamed former president Barack Obama for his off-putting meeting with Donald Trump.

Because of the media fallout, Dimmock says Harvey’s foundation was suffering. Harvey’s agent Todd Frank, called the lawsuit fake and suggested it to be an attack on Harvey’s character. “It sounds fake. Steve is the most loyal guy in the world,” he said. “I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”

Steve and Marjorie Harvey haven’t commented on the matter.

