At only 19 years old, Steve Lacy has an impressive track record. As the guitarist, vocalist and the youngest member of The Internet, the teen has been recognized as something of a musical mastermind.

READ Steve Lacy Says New Internet Album Is Almost “95 Percent” Completed

This week, Lacy’s TEDxTEEN talk, “The Bare Maximum,” showcased the exemplary of the mantra, ‘Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’ The teen offers the audience the latter three years of his life in review, and how a lot of his musical magic came to be via his iPod and later and iPhone.

“All I wanted for Christmas was a MacBook Pro,” he opens. “The reason why I wanted the MacBook,“was because all of my friends and everyone else doing the artsy stuff had the MacBooks… I really, really wanted this.” He ended up with a 5th generation iPod touch, a device that helped the artist see that he didn’t “necessarily need what he thought he did.”

Lacy went on to create the beats for “Gabby” and “Curse” on Ego Death, scoring a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2015. The success didn’t change his process. While sitting in a swanky studio to record his solo project Steve Lacy’s Demo, the teen continued to create music on his phone. He calls the use of the few tools available to him “the bare maximum,” not attributing his success to something surreal, but instead to ingenuity.

2017 has been a rather fruitful year for Lacy, too. After graduating from high school, he’s been able to tour and work freely, leading to collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Goldlink. He’s also the only teenager to be featured in Wired’s “2017 Next List: 20 Tech Visionaries Who Are Creating the Future.”

Catch the gems up top.

READ Steve Lacy Delivers A Visual For New Track “Some”