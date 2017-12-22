Cardi B is ending her year on a high note in the form of her new single, “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage.

The single dropped Thursday (Dec. 21) with production from 30 Roc & Cheeze Beatz. Cardi follows up “Bodak Yellow” with a cocky flow, odes to the Bronx and a clever chorus with plenty of Offset puns (Cardi got rich, they upset/ yeah Cardi put the pu**y on Offset /Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset”).

Speaking to Billboard as one of their latest cover stars, the 25-year-old shared her admirable work ethic. “This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working,” Cardi said. “I don’t want to live in a small Bronx apartment. I don’t want to have three kids that got to share one room. I don’t want my kids to go to school and get gang-affiliated. I don’t want to do welfare. I don’t.”

Her features alongside Migos, Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy are chilling on the charts with “Bodak Yellow” still making moves.

Stream "Bartier Cardi" below

