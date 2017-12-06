Styles P Releases Two New Songs, “Bring Dem Ghost” And “Ghost Credible” Feat. Nino Man

At this point in his career, Styles P doesn’t have to release new music every week. The L.O.X. member solidified his position as a heavyweight MC years ago. However, when the Ghost does drop new music, the streets pay attention.

This week, the Gangster and the Gentlemen released two new songs dubbed, “Bring Dem Ghost” featuring Nino Man and “Ghost Credible.” The first offering, over French Montana and Pharrell’s “Bring Dem Things,” finds the Yonkers native addressing his high ranking status among his hip-hop contemporaries. He even sends a body blow to ‘Rap Radar’s’ B. Dot, after B said that Ma$e is a better rapper than Styles.

“All love, shout out to Rap Radar, but you a dickhead if I aint on your rap radar/Ghost killed niggas sorta like the rap Adolf, fuck your money up sorta like the rap Madoff,” raps Ghost.

and just for the record, my top 5 bad boy MCs 1. BIG

2. jadakiss

3. ma$e

4. styles p

5. black rob — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) December 5, 2017

Stream “Bring Dem Ghost” and “Ghost Credible” below.