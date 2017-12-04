The Supreme Court granted the Trump administration permission to reinstate the third version of his controversial travel ban.

READ: African Union Slams Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban: “You Took Our People As Slaves But Aren’t Taking Refugees”

The travel ban affects citizens residing in six predominantly Muslim countries- Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Chad- from entering the United States, unless they have a relationship to a person or entity residing here.

According to CNN, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor said they would have kept Trump’s order blocked, however, the majority ruled in favor of lifting injunctions on the policy. Lower courts had partially blocked the ban two separate times.

“We are not surprised by today’s Supreme Court decision permitting immediate enforcement of the President’s proclamation limiting travel from countries presenting heightened risks of terrorism,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley explained.

READ: Shakira Pens Open Essay On Donald Trump In Wake Of “Muslim Ban”

“The proclamation is lawful and essential to protecting our homeland,” the statement continued. “We look forward to presenting a fuller defense of the proclamation as the pending cases work their way through the courts.”