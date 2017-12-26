Coming off his epic Christmas ballad, Swae Lee connects with rising hot boy Trippie Red for a new jam dubbed “TR66,” which was produced by Scott Storch. Both artists take a melodic approach to the moody track, showcasing their knack for trap ballads.

We hear this is the first of many collaborations to come from the young hit-makers. Listen to the new track below.