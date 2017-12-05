Sy Ari Da Kid Pops Up In China For His “Same Energy” Video

Sy Ari The Kid aims to keep his constant positive energy alive no matter where he goes. The Bronx native spent a majority of the year working under Birdman’s Cash Money Records, and dropping off dope projects like 2 Weeks No Diss and loosies like “Vices.” Before he closes out a fairly active year, Sy Ari Da Kid got the opportunity to travel overseas to perform for his international fans and re-up on some good vibes. Naturally, he turned his Asian adventure into the premise for his new video “Same Energy.”

With the help of director Donnell Antonio, Sy hits the streets of China to embrace the culture, and see a monument or two. The video comes after Sy announced that he’s working on his next project After The Heartbreak, which is set to drop in February 2018.

For now, get on Sy Ari Da Kid’s level and watch his “Same Energy” video below.