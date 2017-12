SZA’s Ctrl is one of the best albums of the year, and she brought it to Saturday Night Live last night. Introduced by host James Franco, the singer performed “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” backed by a gospel choir, replacing Travis Scott’s part on the latter with a new alternative verse.

Watch and listen below.

