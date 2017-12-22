SZA Will Keep You Satisfied Through “The Weekend” In Her Latest Video

SZA recently dropped the video for her platinum hit, “The Weekend,” and the visuals are absolutely stunning.

The 4-minute video opens with SZA seductively dancing atop an aesthetically pleasing building. As the clip progresses, the songstress shows off her long legs and dances moves in vacant parking lots and warehouses. “My man is my man is your man / Heard it’s her man too / My man is my man is your man / Heard that’s her man / Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday/ I just keep him satisfied through the weekend,” she sings over the slow-burning instrumentals.

Ahead of the video’s release, SZA announced that it would be directed by visionary, Solange Knowles. The single, which comes from the singer’s debut album, CTRL, slowly became a fan favorite after many listeners debated the context of the lyrics, which seemed to illustrate a love triangle of some sort. Although it was never released as a single, the RIAA announced that it was certified platinum in Nov. 2017.

Check out the Solange-directed visuals for “The Weekend” above.