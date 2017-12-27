T.I. is continuing his tradition of surprising families on Christmas Eve. After “technical difficulties” left his Delta Airlines flight grounded on Saturday (Dec. 24), the rapper was able to make it back to Georgia just in time for a charitable shopping spree.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), Tip expressed his “disappointment” with Delta for hindering his holiday ritual.

I must xpress how disappointed I am right now that due to @Delta Airlines “technical” difficulties that instead of being in Walmart blessing families like I do every year, I am sitting on the runway and have been for more than an hour. — T.I. (@Tip) December 25, 2017

For years I have been surprising families on Christmas Eve and because of what seems to be a lack of urgency, I am prevented from doing it tonight. Merry Xmas, Stay up and I’m sorry that I’m stuck here on this plane and not with you.I WILL make it up to you! #ShouldaTookAjetAgain — T.I. (@Tip) December 25, 2017

Delta’s “lack of urgency” may have left him grounded on a tarmac for more than an hour, but the King of the South was eventually able to help more than a few deserving moms.

In a video posted on Instagram Monday (Dec. 25), Tip walks into a local Target store and instructs “all the single mothers” picking up gifts for their children, to meet him in the back of the store where he promptly purchased electronics, toys, and more for over a dozen people. According to the post, Tip dropped $20,000 in 30 minutes.

“I’m blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need,” he captioned the post. “Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I’ll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!!”

Check the heartwarming video below.