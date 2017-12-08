A fiery car crash on Monday night (Dec. 4) has led investigators to a chilling discovery. According to NBC Connecticut, authorities found 16-year-old Evalyce Santiago dead in the passenger side of a silver Nissan with three gunshots to the head and hand.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. EST and local law enforcement immediately apprehended suspect Dominique Pittman who was “visibly shaken.” The 27-year-old was reportedly dating the Waterbury teen, which was unknown information to Santiago’s family.

“Nobody knows nothing until something happens,” Santiago’s grandfather, Francisco Rivera, told the news station. “That’s when we all realize the tragedy. It was under our noses and we didn’t see it.” NBC Connecticut adds Pittman tried to claim that another unidentified person was involved in Santiago’s death. The New York Daily News notes that Connecticut’s legal age of consent is 16, but it’s still unclear how long Pittman and Santiago were linked.

“The factors that cause this tumultuous end are still under investigation and we’re hoping to resolve that shortly,” the town’s Police Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo said to reporters. In addition to a vigil that was held on Tuesday (Dec. 5), Santiago’s community created a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

Pittman remains in custody on a $3 million bail.