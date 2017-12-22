A teenager from Aurora, Colo. has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of his stepfather after he admitted to murdering him and posting his final moments of life on Snapchat.

The Denver Post reports Lemar Owensby died Friday (Dec. 15) after he was stabbed several times in the neck, back and chest by his 19-year-old stepson Nickolas Vinson. The teen then posted a video to Snapchat bragging about the murder as his mother Celena Vinson screamed in horror. The couple were together for 14 years and raised Vinson and his 15-year-old brother, Kyle.

READ Mother Believes Son Was Killed Over $200 Air Jordan 11 Sneakers

“Hey guys I just killed him. I just killed him. I just killed him,” Vinson could be heard said. “Lemar, can you hear me? Can you hear me? No!,” his mother screamed. Vinson told police he killed his stepfather because he “wanted to throw him out of the house.”

Text messages showed the two at odds for some time, with Owensby asking Vinson to perform simple duties like handling the chores and contributing the household. After a few threats, the two allegedly agreed to a fist fight. That Friday, Celena asked the men to talk out their issues but her son refused to. The teen then baited his stepfather into hitting him. Right before Owenbsy threw the first punch, Vinson pulled out a 7-inch blade with a brass-knuckle-style handle and stabbed him seven to nine times.

Police found Vinson leaving the home. He reportedly wanted to tell his friends goodbye and that he’d be “going away for a long time.” When he stepped out the car, he was covered in blood.

Vinson is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Jail and is expected in court today.

READ Brooklyn Man Exonerated After Spending 30 Years In Prison For A Rape He Didn’t Commit