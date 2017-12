A new viral challenge has tested the creativity levels of Twitter users yet again. According to The Root, Terrence Howard became the subject of comedy when a social media user called for the Empire actor’s face to be superimposed over a Jedi’s.

Then the subject of Howard’s inescapable use of “mayne” from 2005’s Hustle & Flow came into play when another Twitter user posted a video of Howard saying it 257 times in the Oscar-nominated film. Shadow & Act even repurposed a seven-minute supercut of that moment.

Terrance Howard said “mayne” 257 times in “Hustle & Flow” pic.twitter.com/SrD5T6mQBF — DJ Dezzie Gee (@DezzieGee) December 9, 2017

The trip down memory lane didn’t stop there though. An old interview with Jamie Foxx on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” resurfaced where he impersonated Howard and his catchphrase after the latter said Foxx’s music was mediocre.

Now back to present day, Howard let a couple of days go by before he decided to join in on the challenge and posted a viral video of himself repeatedly saying “mayne” in different scenarios.

His reaction only sparked a chain of responses of those who decided to cash in on the fun.

Mayne’s not hot, mayne pic.twitter.com/urNYWBURcf — Burnt Chicken Nugget (@bongi_makhubu) December 10, 2017

Mayne on Fire pic.twitter.com/LHp6iHeF7m — Eric Spring (@ericleespring) December 10, 2017

Check out previous creations below.

“Aye it’s gonna be a no from me Mayne” pic.twitter.com/VfnJiPM0Pq — Chief ಠ_ಠ (@TopFlightChief) December 8, 2017

My mayne is my mayne is your mayne Her this her mayne too pic.twitter.com/NzDqCFfq9Y — The Last Top (@JUSLIKEMIKE863) December 9, 2017

I’m Repair Mayne Mayne Mayne Mayne Mayne Mayne Mayne pic.twitter.com/plYqRNYgNS — Charlotte Mane (@intrepid_heroin) December 9, 2017

Better ingredients, better pizza mayne pic.twitter.com/i5IPJMk7fk — COOL DAD TWEETS (@Juicemanji) December 8, 2017

they took my son mayne pic.twitter.com/HverlUpMoO — Ronnie (@radronnie_) December 8, 2017

Fredo mayne i knew it was you. and I swear mayne you broke my dam heart mayne pic.twitter.com/lv3gt5PA5r — Haskins’ Intellect (@HPJArt) December 8, 2017

“Do you wanna build a snow mayne?” pic.twitter.com/M4mzktUoE0 — Dree ☀️ (@AhdriTorrez) December 8, 2017

“All my life i had to fight mayne” pic.twitter.com/NmPcXy9KV9 — Bad Luck Jeezy (@LouisianaJeezy) December 8, 2017

Aye Rangers, Angel Grove need y’all help mayne pic.twitter.com/EyYp7mwtMj — Poochie (@ItsVee_) December 8, 2017

“How come he don’t want me mayne!” pic.twitter.com/sSkEF0rnE7 — Terrence Mayne (@MemesMayne) December 9, 2017

Ladies leave your #mayne at home. The club is full of ballers & they’re pockets full grown. pic.twitter.com/5127gSVqOS — Tony Childz (@aboveyou_isDW) December 10, 2017

Ay, my left stroke just went viral mayne pic.twitter.com/m2BC4HxixT — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017