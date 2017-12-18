Shortly after Terry Crews filed a lawsuit against Adam Venit, the Hollywood agent who allegedly groped the actor during an industry party, Crews is suspecting more funny business is going down. The White Chicks star alleged his family is being followed and his property has been bugged in an attempt to persuade him to drop the sexual assault case.

The actor made the allegations on Twitter this past weekend (Dec. 16). “My assailant Adam Venit is the founding partner at @WME, a corporation worth over $8 billion,” he tweeted.

“I believe my family is being tracked and possibly bugged.”

I also believe @unclerush was asked to pressure me into dropping my case by @WME execs. Somehow they thought he was the “King of Black people”. Someone hacked into the computer my son and I built together. I have to shut it down and replace the hard drive.

He also claimed that Russell Simmons was allegedly in coercion with WME and Venit. “I also believe @unclerush was asked to pressure me into dropping my case by @WME execs. Somehow they thought he was the ‘King of Black people’,” he continued, adding that his computer was allegedly hacked.

He concluded his Twitter statement by declaring that he would continue his fight for justice despite the clear attempts of intimidation. “Retaliation in some form is expected- I would be naive to think otherwise,” he added. “But vulnerability and openness is actually my best protection. I’m ready.”

Crews alleged that Venit inappropriately grabbed him during a party in 2016. The actor detailed his alleged assault during an interview on Good Morning America in Nov. 2017. Venit reportedly apologized for his behavior shortly after the incident and was previously suspended for 30 days.

Crews’ legal case is still ongoing.

