Actor Terry Crews is reportedly taking legal action against the Hollywood agent he accused of groping him during an event last year, according to TMZ. Crews reportedly filed a lawsuit against Adam Venit on Dec. 5.

READ: Terry Crews Speaks With ‘Good Morning America’ On Hollywood Agent’s Alleged Sexual Assault

The suit comes shortly after Crews filed a police report against Venit last month. In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Crews alleges that Venit stared at him “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively” before grabbing his manhood aggressively.

One day after the alleged assault, Crews reportedly called his agent at William Morris Endeavor – the same agency where Venit works – and informed them of the incident. A few hours later, Crews said Venit called to apologize, claiming that he was not himself that night.

READ: Hollywood Agent Accused Of Groping Terry Crews Identified, Placed On Leave

As a result of the alleged incident, Crews claims he suffered tremendous psychological damage and that he felt emasculated for some time afterwards. He also worried that Venit’s power in the industry would tarnish his career.

It’s unclear whether Crews is also seeking compensation for the incident. Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.