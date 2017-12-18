The Apollo Theater Brings Back Its MLK Day Celebration

As part of The Apollo’s Uptown Hall series, the legendary Apollo Theater partnered with WNYC for their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Slated for Jan. 14 at 3 p.m., the event will target King’s legacy and its impact on modern social justice movements.

In the half century since King’s death, unarmed black and brown people are still being shot and killed, housing discrimination is still widespread and the country is still fighting wage gaps. The country has seen progress, but there are still mountains to climb.

“50 Years After MLK: A Dream Deferred” will feature one-on-one interviews and panels with civil rights leader, former attorney and adviser to King, Dr. Clarence Jones; Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour; Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors; and 2008 Green Party vice president candidate Rosa Clemente, moderated by WNYC’s Brian Lehrer and Jami Floyd,” officials from the Apollo Theater wrote in a statement.

Panelists will discuss the evolution and persistence of issues King fought to eliminate, and what his vision and leadership means in this time of moral and ethical ambiguity. Coined as “the soul of American culture,” Floyd said he felt the Apollo Theater was the perfect place to bring the community together to commemorate King’s work and mission.

“Issues of race, justice and the need for unity are front and center again, in our country. My hope is that our conversation will open the door to reconciliation, as we embark on the next 50 years together.”

The celebration is free and open to the public but an RSVP is required.