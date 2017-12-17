The handgun used to shoot and kill Tupac Shakur back in September of 1996 was reportedly found in a Compton backyard. However, new reports indicate the gun’s current location is a mystery.

According to TMZ, the latest detail in the cold case involving the beloved rapper was discovered after an A&E producer for the “Who Killed Tupac? series found documents outlining the gun’s disappearance.

In 1998, an unidentified citizen called Compton police after finding a .40 caliber Glock in his backyard. Police arrived and records show the handgun was booked on May 30, 1998 as found property. In 2000, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department took over the Compton Police Department and confiscated about 3,800 firearms, including the Glock used in Tupac’s murder. All the guns were transported.

Now, this is where things get a bit sticky.

In 2006, Deputy T. Brennan, who was also working the Biggie Smalls case, began combing through records and recognized the address where the gun was originally found to be that home of a Crip gang member who allegedly had issues with the “Dear Mama” singer.

Brennan ordered ballistics testing and the results matched the Glock used to kill Tupac. Reportedly, a federal prosecutor assigned to the case claimed news of the gun’s discovery would alert conspirators and ordered the gun not be transported to the Las Vegas Police Department. While it’s not outlined in the document, the belief is fear of renewed gang violence may erupt.

Tupac’s brother was said to be frustrated that a vital piece of evidence in his brother’s case was not handled properly.