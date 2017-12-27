T.I. and the Hustle Gang returned to the spotlight with a vengeance this year. After they dropped their We Want Smoke album, the crew has done the most to keep up their momentum in the streets with a slew of visuals like “Friends” and “Do No Wrong.” With only a couple days left in 2017, Tip decided it was time for the gang to drop one more video.

Yesterday (Dec. 26), the Atlanta based rap collective made sure they’ll make waves well into 2018 by dropping their latest visual for their album’s title track. Tip, Young Dro, London Jae, and Yung Booke linked up to reenforce their crew’s mantra for 2017. The gang rocks an assortment of fur jackets while surrounded by — you guessed it — smoke.

Watch Hustle Gang’s new video for “Want Smoke” below.