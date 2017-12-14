Timbaland And 6lack Need A Girl Who Isn’t Afraid To “Grab The Wheel”

Timbaland revealed to ‘Rolling Stone’ that he’s been working on new music with this generation of rising artists like Ski Mask the Slump God and Young Thug, among others. After taking to Twitter to announce that he’d release a collaboration with Atlanta’s burgeoning crooner, 6lack, the “Big Pimpin” producer delivered on his promise with a new slow-winding track titled, “Grab the Wheel.”

Timbo previewed “Grab the Wheel” on Instagram back in August. 6lack’s slow-burning vocals about finding the right woman matches Tim’s enchanting production.

“First one just couldn’t touch me for shit/Last one just wasn’t a good fit/She know that I’m here to replace her nigga/Tearin’ her up somethin’Usually she don’t, tonight she fuck some,” sings the Zone 6 native.

Stream “Grab the Wheel” below or listen above.

