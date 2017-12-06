Ah, Tomi Lahren. The outspoken political pundit with a penchant for ruffling feathers seemingly on purpose is in the stinging line of Beyoncé’s diehard fans, the Beyhive.

The 25-year-old posted a picture on Twitter of the Lemonade superstar handing Colin Kaepernick the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Award. The caption of the picture read: “Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow.”

Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/KIe6IqEQey — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 6, 2017

The original tweet garnered over 7,000 responses. Several accused Lahren of being “jealous” of Beyoncé, while others poked fun at her unemployment, which made headlines earlier this year.

Lahren has been critical of Beyoncé and Kaepernick for quite some time. Bey’s sixth studio-album featured an video for the song “Formation,” which tackled the issue of police brutality. Her performance at the 2016 Super Bowl featured her dancers robed in Black Panther attire.

Kaepernick made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem during his tenure as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. His action was to commemorate the lives of black people lost to police brutality, and many felt it was disrespectful to the flag. He is currently a free agent.

