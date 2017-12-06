Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross took over hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (Dec. 5) and shared her children’s book, The Handsy Man which discusses the issue of sexual harassment.

“While I’m not totally surprised by these stories, it seems like quite a few men are,” Ross said of the bevy of sexual harassment allegations surrounding Hollywood currently. “Treating another human being with respect isn’t complicated but it seems a bit confusing for a lot of men out there, so I wrote a book. It’s kind of like a children’s book for men that is going to make it really simple and bring it back to the basics.”

Ross then brought out her book to read a passage: “There is a guy, with ten long fingers/ creepy glares, and hugs that linger./ If you’re a woman, you’re not a fan./ I speak, of course, of The Handsy Man,” she read. Ross went on to read all the things that “Handsy Man” may not do. “You may not compliment my butt. You may not call me ‘ho’ or ‘slut.’ And even if you’re stoned or drunk, do not expose me to your junk,” Ross read, showing a drawing of “Handsy Man” exposing himself to a woman.

Other passages included instructions to not “grab my boobs while I’m asleep,” an apparent reference to the photograph of Sen. Al Franken groping a sleeping Leeann Tweeden’s breasts, and one final message: “I’ll say it clearly, nice and slow. If she doesn’t consent — the answer is NO.”

Watch the video below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.