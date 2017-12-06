Trey Songz Accused Of Attacking Woman At Strip Club

A fan of Trey Songz is suing the “Animal” singer for an alleged altercation outside of a Philly strip club.

Page Six reports that the unidentified woman is seeking $50,000 after an encounter with the R&B star at the Vanity Grand Cabaret, where she tried to meet Songz in the parking lot.

The accuser claims that when she tried to take a picture with the 33-year-old, he smacked her phone into her face, breaking her glasses. The woman is also suing the club, claiming that they were aware of Songz’s “history of ‘violence and negative interaction.'”

Trigga Trey made headlines last year at a concert in Detroit, and was charged with disturbing the peace in exchange for having felony charges dismissed, after being told by authorities his concert needed to end. He was arrested for tearing the stage apart and in the midst of the chaos, he was accused of punching a police officer.