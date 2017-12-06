Trippie Redd and Travi$ Scott teamed up for a remix that their fans have been begging for. Coming together for the first time on a song, La Flame assists on “Dark Knight Dummo,” a collaboration they have been teasing on social media.

Produced by the Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Travi$ enters the track like a melodic bat out of hell while trading verses with the upcoming artist. Stream the new song below.

