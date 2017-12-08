By enlisting the help of super-producer Mike Will Made It and superstar Drake, Atlanta rapper Trouble aims for the clubs on new song “Bring It Back.”

The musical collision between Trouble and Drake is something fans have been anticipating for nearly a year when rumors of a collaboration began to surface after Drizzy uploaded a picture of the trio to his Instagram. Speculations that both Mike Will and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi confirmed. An abstract trap instrumental drives the track with catchy lyrics from both rappers

Although the parties involved have confirmed its existence, Edgewood, Trouble’s collaborative album with Mike Will Made It has yet to be released.