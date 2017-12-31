Troy, N.Y Police Chief John Tedesco spoke with reporters after his department arrested the two men responsible for the gruesome murders of a mother, her partner and her two children. Having been in law enforcement for nearly 50 years, Tedesco says the crime scene was unlike any he’s witnessed.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of this,” Tedesco said. “Nobody that’s been involved in this case is going to ever forget this, I can tell you that.”

Shanta Myers, 36, along with her 5-year-old daughter Shanise, her 11-year-old son, Jeremiah and her partner, 22-year-old Brandi Mells were found dead inside a basement apartment. Tedesco hasn’t revealed details about the murder or the cause of death but says it was “horrific.”

According to The Washington Post, the murder took place on Dec. 21. The building’s property manager discovered the bodies six days later after relatives worried none of the family returned any phone calls. Myers’ son Isaiah Smith was away when he learned of what happened to his family and said he now fears for his life.

“I’m scared to go to the corner store,” he told reporters, according to the Times Union. “I’m not sure if they’re coming for me next,” the 15-year-old said.

Police said they do not have any motive for the brutal killings, but are confident there isn’t another suspect. James W. White and Justin C. Mann each have been charged with one count of first-degree, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole, along with counts of second degree murder. Both men are from Schenectady, N.Y. and one of the men has a connection to the family.

White and Mann are scheduled to appear back in court Jan. 4