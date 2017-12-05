Tyrese said he woke up to a “different kind of attack” on Sept. 11 that caused his outbursts on social media this year. Once his ex-wife Norma Gibson filed a restraining order and restricted his custody rights of his 10-year-old daughter, the Black Rose artist was left in a state of confusion. “I went 87 days without my one and only child,” the 38-year-old told Ed Lover on his radio show (Dec. 5).

In the midst of his various court appearances to settle the dispute – he was accused of beating his daughter – Tyrese decided to air out his grievances on social media. Recently, he credited a medication called Rexulti for his outbursts and said his team recommended that he take it to calm him down. Rexulti is used to combat depressive disorders. “Being as that I don’t want to lose my team, I don’t want to lose my personal life, I was like ‘I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t use any kind of drugs, but if it’ll make y’all feel like I’m willing to do something that could help stabilize me, I’ll try it,'” he revealed to the radio cast.

It wasn’t until he saw how the masses interpreted his breakdown – particularly a parody of this viral video – that he realized the medication was making him act out of character. “When all of that went down when I discovered that it was the Rexulti that was messing me up, I literally dumped everything in the toilet,” he said. “Once I dumped it in the toilet, that’s when I cleaned everything up.”

Tyrese then began to share a story of how the world came to know of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alleged generous donation to help him out of a financial hole. The Baby Boy actor said the Rexulti served as the catalyst behind the events of that day. Once he received news that the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise was getting pushed back, he realized that he needed to beef up his income before things took a turn for the worse.

During a private conversation with Jada Pinkett-Smith on his financial situation, he asked for a “specific amount” to stay afloat. The Girls Trip actress said she and her husband will get back to Tyrese while they figure something out, but the Rexulti kicked in. “Because of the psych meds, I went from a private Jada Pinkett conversation and basically went up on my timeline to announce something that was never committed to me,” he said. “Just like how I announced my wife was pregnant and she wasn’t pregnant.”

Watch the interview below.