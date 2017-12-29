The estrangement between Waka Flocka and his former mentor, Gucci Mane, doesn’t seem to be closing anytime soon. On Thursday (Dec. 28), Flockaveli took to Twitter and conducted a fan orchestrated Q&A centered around his “beef” with Wop.

Flocka started the forum by tweeting his readiness to answer fans’ questions about Guwop and himself, claiming this will be his last time commenting on their relationship and using hashtags to insist there will be “no shade” or “hating.”

I ready to answer every fan question about me and gucci. #nointerviews #noHating #noshade #justbigfacts this the last time I’m a speak on this situation 👌 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

And while there were several revelations throughout the session – like why Waka did not visit Gucci in jail or that he has yet to receive reimbursement from his 2010 smash, “No Hands” – a highlight came when Flocka ended the rumors by disclosing the catalyst of their animosity.

“Honestly, he sold the name Brick Squad to the label,” Waka tweeted, responding to inquiries on the beef’s origin. “He just dropped a book full of lies no cap. The fans happy for gucc but Atlanta and the day 1’z know it’s bigCap.”

Honestly 🤷🏽‍♂️ He sold the name Brick Squad to the label. He just dropped a book full of lies no cap. The fans happy for gucc but Atlanta and the day1’z know it’s bigCap https://t.co/1v2HMnliwh — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

This is a bold claim, but since Flocka was one of those “day 1’z” he referenced – with him living with Wop for three years, considering him his “brother” – these accusations hold a certain amount of weight. Gucci’s “cap” is something Flocka has repeated throughout their lengthy dispute, even going as far as to allude to Gucci being scared of “the real kings” of East Atlanta, which he reinforced yesterday when he tweeted “N***a nobody run Atlanta.”

Given their history and Guwop’s recent mainstream success, Waka saying Gucci lacks East Atlanta clout is a claim fans could easily chalk up as jealousy. However, with Waka insisting that there is “no smoke” paired with up-and-coming rapper, Young Nudy, taking a shot at Gucci’s validity, one can assume that there is some truth behind Flocka’s comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdOLe_dD7Qe/?hl=en&taken-by=youngnudy

Despite this situation, Waka used his final back-and-forth to express positivity toward Gucci’s improved health and happiness while stating “nothing” will happen when they see each other. Although fans will probably never get the Wop/Waka collab that they deserve, for these former brothers to take this route in distancing themselves is a silver lining in this clouded drama.

