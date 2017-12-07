Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager will 20 years in prison for the 2015 fatal shooting of unarmed black man, Walter Scott, according to reports from ABC News. The U.S. District Judge David Norton announced his sentence on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 7) after several days of technical testimony.

Norton ruled that Slager committed second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, this decision coming months after Slager pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights offense and one year after his indictment by a federal grand jury.

Slager originally testified that he struggled with Scott over a Taser which was not be seen in the cellphone footage filmed by bystander, Feiden Santana.

It is reported that Slager’s wife “cried uncontrollably” and Scott’s mother looked Slager in the eye and “told him she forgave him.”

During a routine traffic stop for a broken taillight on April 4, 2015, Slager fatally shot the 50-year-old five times in the back while he fled from the North Charleston officer in a vacant lot.

Although the former 36-year-old officer initially faced 19-24 years in prison, is his sentence enough for those who hoped for the death penalty?