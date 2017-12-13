NFL Hall Of Famer Warren Sapp is involved in a lawsuit by a former wardrobe stylist at the NFL Network, Jami Cantor. Cantor accuses the defensive tackle and several other prominent figures at the network (Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, Ike Taylor and executive producer Eric Weinberge) of lewd sexual conduct.

Cantor detailed that Sapp in particular urinated in front of her, showed her nude pictures of women he’s slept with, and gifted staffers sex toys such as vibrators. She claims that she received a sex toy from Sapp three years in a row. According to the New York Post , Sapp claims that he did not urinate in front of anyone, and he also proclaims that the sex toys gifted were “not for sex,” and that he never gave Cantor one. On Twitter, he did write that he thought the vibrators he gifted were “cute,” and firmly stood his ground.

“I’m sorry thought they was cute!” he wrote Wednesday (Dec. 13). A picture of the “cute” sex toy was featured in the tweet. “Was shown the product and liked! Nothing to do with Sex,” he continued.

In 2015, Sapp was fired from his position as an analyst for NFL Network after being arrested for propositioning a prostitute. As you could probably guess, Twitter had a lot to say about his comments. Read them below.

