Will Smith Offers The Keys To Marriage On His 20th Anniversary

It’s safe to say that Will Smith has singlehandedly saved 2017 by joining Instagram. The beloved actor and star of Netflix’s Bright may have been one of the very few humans on the planet not on the social media platform, but his presence has been nothing short of amazing.

On Sunday (Dec. 31) Smith took to IG to celebrate 20 years of marriage to Girls Trip actress Jada Pinkett, and to also offer sound advice on how to maintain a strong union regardless if you’re an A-List celebrity or not.

“Twenty years ago today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since,” Smith said. “Love is like gardening. I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be) rather than demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.”

Smith also wrote that in 20 years of marriage committing to make his partner better ultimately makes him better.

“I’ve learned to take pleasure in nourishing YOUR dreams, rather than wrestling with you to fulfill my selfish needs and satiate my insecurities.”

Happy anniversary to Will and Jada.