After a Cincinnati woman accidentally set a multi-family home on fire trying to kill bed bugs, Kamaron, Antonio and Brenden Lyse lost all of their belongings.

The brothers were just three of the ten people now out of a home after the unidentified woman used alcohol to kill the pests on the first floor of the unit, USA Today affiliate Cincinnati reports.

Officials said the fire ignited Friday (Dec. 8), causing $250,000 in damages. Ohio local news station WXIX added three people were injured. Temporary lodging has been made available to the residents.

Kamaron Lyse was heading home when he saw the flames. “When I got here the whole house was on fire,” Lyshe he said. “I’m kind of dealing with it now. It’s like a dream….everything is burnt. I’ll start fresh. It’s all we can do now.”

Kamaron is hoping that a GoFundMe about their unfortunate situation will help with the guys getting back on their feet again. So far, it’s raised just over $1,400. The family didn’t have renters insurance, but said this is a “huge lesson learned” and is thankful they still have each other.

“My brothers Kamaron, Antonio and I (Brenden Lyshe), to my knowledge lost everything we owned in that house fire,” Lyshe said on the GoFundMe page. “We have to rebuild from scratch.”

You can donate here.

