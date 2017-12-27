Games beware: playing too many video games could officially be classified as a mental health issue. The World Health Organization will add “gaming disorder” to the 11th update of the International Classification of Diseases next year, USA Today reports.

READ: Steph And Ayesha Curry Release Mobile Game, “Chef Curry”

According to a beta draft from the WHO, the disorder is qualified as a “pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior” either online or offline, that basically takes over a gamer’s “life interests and daily activities,” despite possible consequences.

“The gaming behavior and other features are normally evident over a period of at least 12 months in order for a diagnosis to be assigned, although the required duration may be shortened if all diagnostic requirements are met and symptoms are severe,” the draft states.

Gaming has grown into a $100 billion global industry, with nearly half of the revenue coming from mobile games.

The WHO’s classification means that gaming disorder will be recognized by doctors and insurance providers.

READ: RZA Teams Up With Atari To Produce Full Video Game Music Album